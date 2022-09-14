Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic has inisted that he’s not ready to retire from professional football at the age of 40.

The Swedish striker turns 41 next month and had promised to bring the curtain down on his 23-year professional career after undergoing knee surgery in May. But Ibrahimovic promised to keep playing’ after signing a one-year extension with Milan in July.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swede said: ‘I will be back soon. I’m not going to retire, I’m coming back and I won’t give up.’

Milan have won four and drawn two of their opening six games. They currently sit on 14 points, joint with Napoli and Atalanta.

On his retirement plan, Ibrahimovic vowed that he would eventually retire when he sees a player ‘stronger’ than himself emerge.

‘If I see a player stronger than me, I will be ready to retire. But I haven’t seen any player stronger than me yet,’ he said.

‘AC Milan have signed a top player with Charles de Ketelaere – give him some time.’