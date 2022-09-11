Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti now says she has no option but to work with President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late James Mutinda, elder brother to CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, on Saturday, Wavinya explained that she has to work with Ruto for the sake of the development of her county.

According to her, county governments only receive 15 percent of the total revenue, while the remaining 85 percent is under the control of the National Government. For that reason, Wavinya explained that she has to work closely with Ruto to ensure Machakos is not left out.

Wavinya’s remarks were echoed by Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, who was also in attendance.

She further reminded Ruto to bring down the high cost of living, requesting him to reduce the price of maize flour to Sh 100.

Kitui senator Enoch Wambua also called upon Ruto to prioritize solving the water challenge in the Ukambani region.

He expressed confidence that the next government will ensure an equitable division of the “national cake” despite the region voting for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga in the last election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.