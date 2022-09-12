Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has sensationally claimed that he was forced to support Raila Odinga’s Azimio in the last general election.

Speaking at a funeral in Lumakanda over the weekend, Savula said he whole-heartedly supported President-elect William Ruto.

However, he had to shift allegiance to Raila Odinga after he was threatened with prosecution over graft by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the ODM Governor Fernandes Barasa’s Deputy, his hands were tied after his family was roped into the fracas, including arrests by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“I was coerced to support Azimio and that is the truth. I decided to persevere because when they arrest me and my wives, who will pay the bail,” Savula stated.

The former Lugari MP asked Ruto not to disdain leaders who did not support him.

He noted that he was willing to work with the incoming government for the sake of the people of Kakamega County.

Savula clarified that he had made his stance known to Raila, whom he asked to make himself available to nurture youthful leaders elected in the August 9 General election.

“I will work with the president so that the country can move on. I have spoken to my boss who is now in Zanzibar and told him to take a back seat, and advise us because the leadership is now in the hands of the youth,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.