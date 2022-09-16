Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Relationship expert, Lara Kudayisi, has narrated how her ex-boyfriend dumped her after she underwent 15 abortions for him.

Kudayisi, who shared her story in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said her ex-boyfriend dumped her exactly 7 days after the last abortion.

The relationship expert who disclosed that she went into denial afterward and also blamed the devil over the incident, further revealed that she fasted for 40 days to get back her ex and also went to his house every day for three months.

Watch the video below.