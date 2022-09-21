Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Former Cabinet Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa has left Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka a worried man after he indicated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga might run for the presidency for the 6th time come 2027.

Speaking during an interview, Kirwa warned President William Ruto not to discount Raila Odinga just yet because he will still be a formidable candidate in the 2027 presidential Elections.

According to Kirwa, Raila stands a good chance to ascend to the presidency in five years.

He claimed that by 2025, President William Ruto will be facing huge challenges that will include unemployment and huge debts that will spark a rebellion against the administration.

He said this will give Raila a good chance to stand and be elected into office in the event he offers himself the top seat.

“In the next election, Raila will be around 81, and this means he may be formidable. To be elected you do not need to be so energetic you just need to be present and be in tune with the wishes of the people,” he said.

Kirwa, who ditched Ruto at the tail end of the 2022 campaigns for Raila, also said that he does not regret his decision.

He said his decision to migrate was influenced by feelings of discomfort at the camp.

“In politics, when you feel uncomfortable about the environment you are operating in, you are forced to bolt out of it. I don’t regret the decision that I took to move from Kenya Kwanza to Azimio,” he said.

Kalonzo is banking on Raila’s retirement from active politics to make his move to the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.