Thursday, September 22, 2022 – The Queen’s heartbreaking reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family has been revealed.

A source close to Her Majesty has claimed the late monarch was hurt and exhausted when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the Royal Family in 2020.

The Queen decided at a summit at Sandringham that they could leave the firm but not have the benefits that come with being a royal.

In her statement, the Queen thanked them for their “dedicated” work and added: “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

However, following the monarch’s death, her true feelings on the matter have been revealed in a new book.

An excerpt of The New Royals, published in Vanity Fair, has claimed Her Majesty confided to a close friend that she was exhausted by the decision.

The source said: “She was very hurt and told me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore.'”

They also claim it was a source of sadness to the queen that she got to see so little of her grandkids Archie and Lilibet.

And she was upset that Harry and Meghan didn’t join her in Balmoral for the annual “sleepover” she held for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The book, by Katie Nicholl, also told of Harry and Meghan’s awkward encounters with King Charles and Camilla after their departure.

It claims Harry suggested he and his father use a mediator to try to sort things out.

The suggestion aparently “had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea”.

A source added: “She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”