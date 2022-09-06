Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Britney Spears has revealed that she’s now an atheist.

The singer released another audio recording on Monday, September 5, to give details about her relationships with her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The recording comes after a controversial interview with her ex Federline and their son Jayden.

Federline claimed in the interview that Britney’s sons don’t want to see her and they have avoided the “Toxic” singer for months. Federline has sole custody of both of their children.

Britney slammed Federline’s claim.

But her son, Jayden corroborated his father’s statement but said there is still hope that his relationship with his mother can be mended.

Jayden Federline also defended his grandparents (Britney Spears’ father and mother). He said his grandfather “doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media.” He also expressed support for his grandmother, Lynne, who Britney Spears has accused of backing the conservatorship.

Britney was hurt that her son took sides with her ex and her parents so she said she no longer believes in God because there’s nothing to believe in.

Spears’ three-minute recording starts with her saying, “I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing, maybe ’cause I never have.”

Her statement is in reference to the 13 years she was under a conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over aspects of her life, including her finances and medical decisions.

Spears ended the recording by discussing how her religious beliefs have been impacted by her experience of her conservatorship.

She said: “God would not [have allowed] that to happen to me if God existed. I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me.”