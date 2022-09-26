Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – An undercover cop has revealed that Kevin Obinya, the 24-year-old man who was killed in cold blood in Utawala, was a dangerous criminal.

Kevin was accosted by unknown gunmen in broad daylight and sprayed with bullets.

He had just met a woman believed to be his former wife when the gunmen struck.

The woman was abducted and dumped at Fedha Estate in Embakasi.

Although the deceased was a well-known matatu conductor in Kasarani, it is suspected that he was involved in criminal activities.

The undercover cop tasked with hunting hard-core criminals in Eastlands revealed that he had called him and warned him to change his ways.

However, the deceased did not head to the cop’s call.

Below is what the dreaded undercover cop posted and then deleted the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.