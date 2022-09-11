Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has admitted that she is yet to come to terms with the fact that Azimio lost to Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

Azimio, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, was vanquished by Ruto at the ballot on August 9 and at the Supreme Court on September 5.

Speaking on Saturday, Karua said the calculation on how Azimio lost the election doesn’t add up.

Karua said even if the Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja, comes from United Democratic Alliance (UDA), most of the MCAs are from Azimio and it had more votes from the city.

She said she cannot accept they were defeated and is considering taking the matter to the East African Court of Justice.

“But since the court gave its verdict, let Kenya continue and move forward, that is the rule of law and democracy,” Karua said.

“There is nowhere else we can go to argue on presidential election results, but we can take the case to another place, to understand if it is true our court gave us justice,” she said

The Kenyan DAILY POST.