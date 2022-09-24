Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Former Kitui County Governor, Charity Ngilu, has said she is waiting to see whether President William Ruto will fulfil his promise of naming 50 per cent of his cabinet as women.

Ruto, when campaigning as Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate, said half of his cabinet will be composed of women.

“We shall allocate 50% of all cabinet positions to the women of Kenya,” Ruto said when campaigning in Murang’a County in May this year.

Ngilu said on Saturday she is waiting to see whether Ruto will fulfil his promise of appointing 11 women to his Cabinet

“He promised 50%. 11 women in the cabinet that we can support. Let’s wait and see,” she said.

This comes as more pressure mounts on the Head of State to obstinately honour his pledge to appoint at least 11 women to the Cabinet.

The need to live up to his word will ensure women are also at the forefront in decision-making and perhaps give Kenyans more faith in his administration.

