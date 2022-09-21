Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Rita Ora has confirmed her marriage to Taiki Waititi for the first time after secretly tying the knot earlier this summer.

Speaking on Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever podcast, the British singer-songwriter insists she is head over heels with the filmmaker, 47, and is planning another big wedding in London for her friends and family.

She said: ‘I’m in love. I’m very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, amen!

‘But I love love as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it and I’ve always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that’s what I grew up loving.’

On her mum and dad, she added: ‘My parents have been together for over 30 years, so for me it was always about love and finding a partner and all that, so I’m really happy I did.

Reports surfaced in August that Rita had married Taika Waititi in an intimate ceremony in London. At the time, the star was said to have changed her surname, meaning she will now be known as Mrs. Waititi-Ora.

They were later pictured with gold bands on their ring fingers in the days around their wedding, sparking speculation they had already tied the knot.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before going public with their romance that August.

The couple got engaged two before their August wedding, with sources claiming they were planning a huge party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.

‘Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.

‘Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.’