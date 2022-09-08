Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Ryan Giggs has said he’s ‘obviously disappointed’ that he’s facing a retrial over allegations of domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

Recall the jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs were discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the three counts in his domestic violence case last month.

After more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and four men, having lost one juror to illness, failed to reach any verdicts.

At a mention hearing this morning, which Giggs did not attend but was represented by a barrister, the CPS confirmed it wanted a retrial.

The former Manchester United and Wales footballer is accused of controlling and having a coercive behaviour towards his ex Kate Greville, 36. He is also accused of assaulting Ms. Greville’s younger sister Emma on the same night he reportedly assaulted Ms. Greville in November 2020.

The alleged assaults took place at the couple’s home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

Giggs said in a statement today: ‘After more than three weeks in court I am obviously disappointed that a retrial has been ordered. My not guilty plea remains in relation to all charges. I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations.

‘I would like to thank my legal team, my mum, my children, my girlfriend Zara, as well as my closest friends, for their support throughout this period. I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case but I would like to ask that my and my family’s privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead.’

A pre-trial hearing was also set for July 3. Giggs’s defence team did not speak in court.