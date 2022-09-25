Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 September 2022 – WBC champion, Tyson Fury, has given rival, Anthony Joshua an ultimatum to sign the contract for their all-British heavyweight battle or else it would be called off.

Fury, the undefeated lineal WBC heavyweight champion of the world last week gave Joshua the opportunity to fight him in December this year with the possibility of winning championship belts, despite Joshua losing recently to Oleksandr Usyk.

In the contract offer, Fury gave Joshua a 60-40% income share in Fury’s favour, a generous offer given that Joshua is fighting without any belts.

Talk between the rival promoters are believed to have gone well so far but Fury says time is of the essence if a major fight is to take place by early December.

“We’ll know by Monday anyway [if the super-fight is on] because if it’s not done by Monday I’m moving on,” Fury told Queensberry promotions on Saturday night, September 24.

“I was optimistic about three weeks ago but it shouldn’t be taking this long to sign a contract.

“I’m not waiting around for some guy who’s lost three of his last five fights. He’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot. If not he’ll have to wait a long time to get another one,” Fury added.