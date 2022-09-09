Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 September 2022 – Former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is ready to fall in love again and remarry after a messy breakup with Lillian Ng’ang’a.

Speaking in an interview, Mutua said that he has been meeting interesting people and is not lonely at all after Lillian dumped him for rapper Juliani.

However, he doesn’t want to marry to impress society.

He believes in finding true love that would then lead to marriage.

He is focusing on bringing up his kids at the moment but if he finds love, he will remarry.

“Right now, I’m comfortable with my children. Once you are a parent and happy with your children, you are good. I don’t just believe in deciding to remarry, I believe in love. If you find somebody that you love, and you click, then you marry. That is how it works. For me I’m okay,” he said.

Mutua and Lillian broke up last year after being together for more than 10 years.

She accused the former county boss of infidelity and washed his dirty linen in public after taking him to court over property dispute.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.