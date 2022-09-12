Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – Thomas Tuchel has broken his silence following his shock Chelsea sacking.

Tuchel was axed last week Wednesday, September 7, just seven games into the season, after Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly opted to change manager following the assessments made during the first 100 days of ownership.

The German manager, who guided Chelsea to the Champions League in 2021, was sacked by the club following their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

‘This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write – and it is one I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end,’ Tuchel said on his Twitter page on Monday morning, September 12.

‘This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

‘The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever.

‘I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.’

Last year, the Blues finished third in the standings, though a long way off Manchester City and Liverpool – losing to the latter on penalties in the finals of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Chelsea spent over £260million on new players over the summer, including the likes of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

Tuchel will reportedly be paid £13million as a severance package, with a further £2m going to his backroom staff.