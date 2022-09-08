Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 September 2022 – Transline Bus Company employee Cliff Onchiri, has been fired after he recorded himself mocking Raila and his supporters while at work, shortly after the Supreme Court upheld William Ruto’s victory.

Onchiri confirmed that his contract has been terminated after facing disciplinary action and begged well-wishers for a job to support his family.

“They fired me. I am back to square one, I’m pleading with anyone to offer me a job so that I can support my family. I can do any kind of job,” said Onchiri.

He further apologised for his utterances and said he did not intend to hurt anyone.

“I would like to say those were individual views and not the company’s. I would like to apologise to our customers, especially Azimio supporters.

“I did not intend to hurt anyone. I am very much sorry for what happened. May you find a place in your heart to forgive me,” he added.

