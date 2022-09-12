Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 September 2022 – City socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray has taken to social media to throw jabs at married women.

The controversial socialite has been branded a homewrecker for dating married women.

Among the married men she has dated include flamboyant businessmen Jimal Roho Safi and Zaheer Jhanda.

She is the reason Amira divorced Jimal.

In her post, she claimed to be a wake-up call to all self-centered married women.

“I’m a wakeup call to all self-centered vibiriti ngomas out here who think they own God because they’ve paid the price by getting married. 🙄 Oga toka hapa nje (take a bath and come out here) where women work for money and your men are just but boys 💁♀️ You don’t know men. Real men recognize grace, not big booties 🤌 Take notes hunnies,” she wrote.

Her post attracted ridicule from some commenters who said Amber’s grace ended faster than burning match sticks.

Basi grace yako huisha haraka kuliko kibiriti (Then your grace ends faster than a burning match stick). 4 relationships in less than a year…Grace gani hiyo hata si faith kama jina yako (which grace is that and it’s not even faith like your name) …hiyo ni ujinga, zoea kutumiwa, zoea kutumiwa (that is stupidity. Get used to being used),” wrote Katri_na6755.

To this, Amber Ray responded telling the commenter to continue getting used to poverty.

