Friday, 23 September 2022 – Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, hosted a memorable party to celebrate her 65th birthday party at her Nairobi home on Thursday night.

Human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, was among those who were invited to the party.

He shared a clip on Twitter giving a sneak peek into how the party went down.

Raila sang Martha happy birthday before toasting with grape juice.

The guests then danced the night away.

“Martha Karua celebrated her birthday in style, pomp and dance. She was surrounded by her grandkids, family and close friends. Baba sang Martha happy birthday, we toasted with grape juice and danced the night away. Life is a gift worth celebrating today and always. To many more, “ Mwangi wrote and shared the video below.

