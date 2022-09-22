Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow has sensationally claimed that the Treasury bribed the National Assembly Budget Committee with Sh 3 billion to approve a few financial bills.

The ex-legislator who was speaking at the senators’ induction retreat in Naivasha on Thursday, intimated that the matter raised questions about the integrity of the Treasury and how the implementation of the budget is conducted.

Mr. Kerrow noted that the matter showed a clear lack of autonomy in the Budget Committee and posed concerns about the ethics behind the process of budget allocation.

“In 2015, the Treasury, which always works in coalition with the National Assembly, provided a bribe, and I’ll use that because it was a headline in the local media at that time. The parliamentary committee for budget and appropriations were given Ksh.3 billion so that they can approve some things and we spent a whole afternoon in Senate discussing how could National Assembly accept to be bribed,” Kerrow said

“That shows you the degree at which the Treasury sometimes go to try and influence the legislature in the same way that county governors will try and influence the county assembly so that they can get a few things included,’ Kerror stated.

During this time, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary was Henry Rotich, who was sacked in 2019 after he was arraigned in court on charges of corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.