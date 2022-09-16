Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Two men believed to be members of a notorious land fraud syndicate in the city appeared before a Nairobi court after defrauding Ksh 11 million from a law firm owned by flamboyant lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

The two suspects, Guyo Guchana Halake and Samuel Kimani Kamau are said to have obtained the money by false pretense on diverse dates between January 17 and March 29, 2022, in Nairobi.

Abdullahi’s law firm was acting on behalf of Mohamud Hashi Adbi, a businessman who wanted to buy a parcel of land in Eastleigh at a cost of Ksh 120 million.

The suspects appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and denied charges of conspiracy to defraud the law firm.

They asked the court to release them on lenient bail terms, saying they are the breadwinners of their families.

Ahmednasir’s law firm through lawyer, Cohen Amanya, opposed the request to have the two released on bond terms pending trial.

He said the accused persons are at flight risk.

The prosecutor, James Gachoka, supported Amanya’s submissions and asked the court to deny the accused bail.

The suspects were denied bail and the Magistrate ordered them to be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The case will be mentioned on September 29 for pre-trial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.