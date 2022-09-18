Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has castigated President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance party for nominating ‘undeserving’ people to the county assemblies.

During a Wiper party parliamentary group meeting in Machakos County on Saturday, Kalonzo said Ruto and his party have nominated people of questionable character in the county assemblies across the country.

Kalonzo said nominating cooks and watchmen to the county assemblies denies qualified individuals from being nominated to the positions.

“This list is growing by the day, we have seen cases of people without the necessary qualifications, some cooks and watchmen are given positions, whereas cooks are very good they give us food, I think it is important to allow them to pursue that line for career advancement,” Kalonzo stated.

Ruto’s UDA has even appointed Boda Boda riders and Mama Mbogas to several county assemblies in the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.