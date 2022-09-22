Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 September 2022 – Allan Musili, an intern with the Music Copyright Board (MSCK), confronted his 24-year-old girlfriend Alsheba Nduta at his workplace and stabbed her multiple times, following their messy breakup.

According to a police report, Nduta, a student at Karen EBS Media University, visited National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) building where her ex-boyfriend is stationed to return his laptop.

He reportedly drew a knife while they were in an elevator and stabbed her five times before attempting to take his own life using the same knife.

“Allan Musili, an intern at Music Copyright Board drew a knife while in the lift at the NHIF building and stabbed his ex-girlfriend several times on the neck, back, and chest. He also attempted committed suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach,” the police report stated.

“The two had been lovers but had separated and Nduta had returned the ex-lover’s laptop before he turned against her,” the report added.

Nduta was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital after sustaining injuries on the back, neck, and chest while her jilted ex-boyfriend was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital with a deep-cut injury on the stomach.

The police recovered the blood-stained kitchen knife that was used by the victim from the scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.