Housekeeping Trainee

Reporting to the Training Manager, the trainee will be responsible for learning and familiarizing with various activities and operations within their departments. He/She will be required to uphold company policies and requirements at all times.

Key Responsibilities:

Under the supervision of the Departmental Trainer and Training Manager, the trainee shall learn to:

Clean corridors and floor public areas around guest rooms assigned. Also maintain cleanliness of equipment and pantries.

Keep informed of hotel product and service knowledge in order to answer guest questions.

Answer all guest questions / requests in a friendly and caring manner, take appropriate actions or if needed, refer the matters to the relevant persons to handle. It may be providing information, giving an extra item such as a towel, etc.

Write down on their assignment sheets relevant information for record purposes and possible future inquiries. At the end of shift, report special attention guest, unusual situations, incidents that need follow up, to ensure consistency and guest satisfaction.

Verify the physical status of room and updates Order Taker of any discrepancies found.

Report at once to Supervisor and Order Taker lost and found items and coordinates with Order Taker when to bring items down.

Provide the turn down service to assigned guest rooms according to standards established by the hotel. It involves, but not limited to, turning down the bed, replenishing guest room and bath supplies and cleaning the bathroom if necessary. Help control guest and cleaning supplies to save costs.

Clean assigned guest rooms, the late check out and late service required by guests, according to standards established by the hotel. It involves, but not limited to, making the bed, dusting the room and furniture, replenishing guest room and bath supplies, cleaning the bathroom, vacuuming the carpet.

Whilst cleaning the room, verify that all is in proper condition and order of functioning and report to Supervisor any items that need repair.

Inspect Floors / Public Areas to ensure that facilities, equipments and amenities are clean and are well maintained; verify the work performed by outside contractors to ensure compliance to their contract; and take corrective measures in order to meet Kempinski standards.

Identify the department training needs, develop the training plan and get the approval of Executive Housekeeper before the implementation of training.

Anticipate and maintain all equipments and supplies and assure their availability. Control usage of all amenities and cleaning supplies to ensure compliance to budget and ensure appropriate usage of equipments and tools.

Monitor housekeeping procedures including Lost and Found, Key Control, Security and Emergency procedures and Health and Safety procedures for employees and guests.

Participate in various housekeeping projects such as general cleaning, which involve scheduling, inspections, records keeping, follow-up, and communication with other related departments.

Accomplish several administrative duties related to the position such as attending meetings, writing reports, maintaining a daily log, etc.

Desired Skills & Qualifications:

Degree/ Diploma in Housekeeping operations from a recognized learning institution

No work experience is required

Less than one year since completion (2021/2022)

Kenyan Citizen

Completed coursework (If even if not graduated)

Ability to work and communicate in a multinational environment

Excellent grooming skills and must be well versed in professional and personal etiquette

Good Communication skills

Out going with a positive learning attitude

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Unposting Date: Sep 16, 2022