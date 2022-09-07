Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Housekeeper

At BTL, we believe that our Christian faith should be a daily, living and reaching faith that serves God and others. From time to time there are specific opportunities to serve in our different areas of focus; in view of this, we are happy to inform you of three open positions at our Conference Facility in Ruiru as listed below:

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Assistant Manager Catering and Accommodation, the Housekeeper will be charged with ensuring a clean, safe, hygienic, orderly environment for our guests with a view of maintaining and strengthening our reputation. He or she will ensure professional cleaning of the guestrooms and public areas including conference halls.

Duties and Responsibilities

Professional cleaning of guestrooms and all public areas within the establishment.

Performing laundry related duties as per the set standards and management of the linen room

Identifying and reporting any repair/maintenance related issues for action by the maintenance department

Reporting all lost and found items to the front office and management.

Maintaining a par stock of guestroom supplies and amenities at all times.

Maintaining and replenishing cleaning supplies

Ensuring timely compilation and submission of the room status report to the front office

Assisting guests with requests and answering questions as necessary to ensure a high level of

customer satisfaction at all times

customer satisfaction at all times Ensuring security of guest rooms and privacy of guests

Cleaning and setting up of conference/meeting halls

Qualifications and Skills

Have a minimum of a certificate in Housekeeping and laundry from a reputable Institution

Minimum of three years proven working experience in star rated establishments

Basic computer knowledge and use of Hotel Property Management System (PMS)

Good communication skills

How to Apply

Applications with a detailed CV, copies of certificates, and three referees (Professional, Social and Church), Office and mobile telephone contacts for both applicant and referees be emailed (Preferred) or posted to reach the under-mentioned by Wednesday 14th September 2022

HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER

BIBLE TRANSLATION AND LITERACY E.A

P.O Box 44456 – 00100

Nairobi

Email: careers@btlkenya.org Only short-listed candidates will be contacted