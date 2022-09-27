Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has reacted to the Supreme Court’s recommendation to the IEBC in the detailed ruling delivered yesterday on Raila Odinga’s petition challenging the victory of President William Ruto.

The apex Court, in its detailed judgment, offered IEBC some recommendations on how to work and sort out issues within the commission.

The recommendation was on a myriad of issues ranging from Corporate Governance Issues, election technology issues, and statutory forms.

But in a rejoinder to the recommendation, Martha Karua termed them “Hot Air”, a phrase that was widely used at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Karua was one of the petitioners, who challenged the election of William Ruto, but the Supreme Court dismissed their petition in totality and upheld Ruto’s win.

Karua has since vowed to go to the East African Court of Justice to seek for her and Raila Odinga. She was just waiting for the full judgment to make her move.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.