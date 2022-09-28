Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Police have retrieved CCTV footage showing what happened moments before Chuka University architect Moses Kirimi was killed by his wife, Pamela Wanja.

The footage captured the couple entering the main gate to their residence on Sunday evening in a Toyota double-cabin pickup truck.

A bitter argument ensued between the couple before proceeding to the parking lot.

They parked the car and then entered their house on the third floor.

Moments later, Kirimi walked down the stairs to the main gate.

He opened the gate, ready to drive out but later changed his mind.

He returned to the parking lot and stayed there for a few minutes.

His wife stormed out of the house and confronted him while armed with a metal rod.

She hit him several times, leaving him for dead.

She then went back to the building and hanged herself.

All this time, their househelp and children were in their bedroom.

The househelp heard commotions but did not intervene since the couple was fond of fighting.

Kirimi’s 8-year-old son was the first to discover his body at the parking lot on Monday morning.

Kirimi was hit several times in the head with a metal rod that smashed his head, leaving the brain scattered on the ground.

His son found chickens feeding on the brain.

Kirimi was a well-known architect in the Meru region, especially because of the modern Chuka University buildings that he designed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.