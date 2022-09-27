Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to end banditry in the country once and for all.

This follows the banditry attack in Turkana which left 11 people dead, including police officers.

As a result, Gachagua has summoned six governors for a crisis meeting.

Speaking during a meeting with governors from counties affected by drought, Gachagua announced that Turkana’s Jeremiah Lomorukai and Baringo’s Benjamin Cheboi will be expected in the session.

Gachagua also summoned the leadership of the National Police Service (NPS) and General Service Unit (GSU) to deliberate on how to tackle the insecurity issue in the region.

“The governors from West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, we are inviting you for a meeting tomorrow (today) at 8.30 AM to discuss the security situation in that part of the country.”

“It cannot be that governors have no say in security matters yet it affects their own people.”

“We will meet with our officers who are handling security including the acting IG Noor Gabow and the GSU commandant to agree on what to do,” he noted.

Gachagua explained that the government had taken a policy direction that would see the county governments work hand in hand with the national government which would yield better results in tackling the problems facing Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.