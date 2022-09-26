Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Budding lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has revealed the position former President Uhuru Kenyatta is holding after he retired on September 13 following the swearing-in of William Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto, 56, vanquished Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who was being supported by Uhuru and his state House machinery.

Uhuru retired as an angry man since his candidate, Raila Odinga, was whitewashed by Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

Lawyer Njiru, who was a close associate of Uhuru Kenyatta, has revealed the position the former President will hold in the Mt Kenya region after he retired to his Ichaweri home.

“Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is just going to act as a village elder in the mountain. He will be advising politicians from the region, who are really interested in change in this country,” Njiru said.

