Friday, September 30, 2022 – Following the resignation of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, his replacement has been named.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has appointed Massa Hamisi Salim as the temporary Director of Criminal Investigation until a permanent replacement is made.

Salim’s appointment was announced by the commission on Thursday evening September 29.

“NPSC appoints Massa Hamisi Salim as the Director of Criminal Investigation in an acting capacity until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days,” read the statement in part.

Salim will hold the position for 14 days until Kinoti’s successor is appointed. NPSC advertised the position on Thursday, September 29.

President William Ruto had initially directed the police to find a substantive replacement for Kinoti before the police commission carries out interviews for the job.

The head of state made the statements while announcing his Cabinet and changes in the police leadership.

NPSC is scheduled to hold interviews in the coming days with the deadline for the application set for October 6.

After the interviews, the names of suitable candidates will be submitted to Ruto to appoint the next DCI boss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.