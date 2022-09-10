Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – In what may be construed as ultimate betrayal by Raila Odinga’s Azimio, Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta asked the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to support the incoming President William Ruto and his administration just like they supported him for the good of the country.

Speaking at the military farewell party hosted in his honour at Ulinzi Sports Complex at the Lang’ata Barracks in Nairobi, Uhuru urged KDF to fully serve and honour Ruto as their next Commander-in-Chief because it is their duty to do so.

He praised the KDF for their dedication and service to the country, urging them to continue with the good work of protecting the nation’s territory.

“I ask that you remain steadfast and support the incoming administration just like you have supported my administration and that of my predecessor. I will miss you but we are still together,” President Kenyatta said.

He also took the opportunity to thank Kenyans for according him the opportunity and support during his ten-year reign.

“It has been a journey that we have walked together as Kenyans. I wish to thank all Kenyans for their support which made significant contributions towards the prosperity of our country,” he stated.

Uhuru supported Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the last General Election in the hope that he will succeed him, but Ruto was declared winner instead and Azimio has been blaming Uhuru for Raila’s loss. According to them, the Head of State fooled Baba only to deliver the presidency to Ruto on a silver platter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.