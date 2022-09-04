Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto on Sunday asked Kenyans to remain peaceful even as they wait for the Supreme Court to deliver its ruling on Monday.

Speaking in Nakuru County on Sunday, Ruto noted that God has given Kenya Kwanza Alliance victory and urged Kenyans to continue to maintain peace as the seven judges deliver their verdict on Monday.

“We thank God for the far that he has brought us. He gave us a peaceful election and we trust in him even as we cross over this next hurdle,” Ruto said.

Readying for the Supreme Court ruling, the Kenyan Government has begun moving security officers, equipment and machinery across the country in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling on the presidential petition.

Earlier, there was drama on Sunday after a man breached President-elect William Ruto’s security in Nakuru. The unidentified man carried a blue folder in his hands even as he ran toward Ruto.

The man, dressed in green trousers, a blue shirt, and a black jacket tried to access Ruto while Nakuru Senator-elect Tabitha Karanja gave her speech.

However, Ruto’s security team immediately whisked him away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.