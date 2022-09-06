Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has blasted outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta after he poked holes in the Supreme Court ruling that upheld President-Elect William Ruto’s victory.

During a presser on Monday evening, Uhuru posed a series of questions to Kenyans after the apex court upheld William Ruto’s win as the president-elect.

Uhuru asked Kenyans to scrutinize the institutions involved in the election process by testing their truth as presented by the Constitution, as is their duty.

“Because democracy is a work in progress, I urge the country to respect the institutions that midwife our new leaders. And in doing so I also urge citizens to constantly put them under scrutiny for this is the civic duty of every single Kenyan,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru further challenged Kenyans to ask themselves whether the truth has been upheld from one election to another.

“Has there been a consistent pattern that is acceptable to our democratic ethos?” he asked.

“We must ask ourselves, is it about numbers or is it about the process? Which of these two is it?”

Reacting to Uhuru’s presser, Kimani Ichung’wah, who is Ruto’s foot soldier, asked the outgoing president to accept the fact Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya.

“My old friend Uhuru Kenyatta.The TRUTH is THE TRUTH. It doesn’t have to be your truth or your way. Pls, live with it. It is what it is. It is the TRUTH as stated loudly to you and your project by God and the People,” Ichung’wah wrote on his Twitter page immediately after Uhuru addressed the nation.

