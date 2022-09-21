Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Traffic jams in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, will be a thing of the past if the multi-billion plan by Governor Johnson Sakaja sees the light of day.

Sakaja came up with an ambitious plan worth Sh16 billion in conjunction with Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) that will end traffic congestion in the city.

Should the plan work, Nairobi will be home to the intelligent transport management Center to be located along Mombasa Road near City Cabanas.

“We want to deploy smart technology to ensure order in our transport sector. It makes no sense to have working traffic lights, yet the movement of vehicles is still manually controlled,” Sakaja stated.

The multi-billion project will be funded by the South Korean Government to ensure better roads for Nairobi residents.

It will sit on a 10-hectare piece of land and will incorporate the use of traffic cameras and sensors to ease traffic congestion.

In addition, it will synchronize data to provide uniform data at 100 new junctions in addition to the existing traffic lights.

“Meeting with KURA DG Silas Kinoti and the team to discuss areas of collaboration between my administration and KURA on our roads and traffic management,” Sakaja remarked.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, the team discussed ways to identify and fine offenders and also manage the traffic menace in the capital.

On his part, Kinoti called upon police and other relevant authorities to contain vandalism and theft of road infrastructure.

According to the DG, this is a menace that cripples transport in the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.