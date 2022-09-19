Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has reacted after President William Ruto was spotted in a bus when going for the interment of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday.

Ruto and dozens of African Heads of state were bundled in a bus like goats and only United States President Joe Biden was allowed to use his motorcade to access the palace.

Reacting to African Presidents being ferried in a bus to the funeral, Babu Owino said there was no need for Ruto to travel to London to see a corpse.

He also said it is myopic for Ruto to travel to London yet he claimed that there was no money at the Treasury when he took power last week.

“African Presidents carried in a hearse to go see the deceased Queen. How do you leave Kenya with all its problems to go see a corpse in London yet you claim that there’s no money in Kenya!!! Hustlers mtajionea mambo.The puppet President.”Babu wrote on his Twitter page.

