Friday, September 9, 2022 – A section of Azimio Senators yesterday betrayed Raila Odinga by voting for President-elect William Ruto’s man, Amason Kingi, as Senate Speaker.

This comes even as Azimio candidate Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka withdrew from the race at the last minute, forcing Azimio Senators to boycott the voting exercise.

However, 10 Azimio Senators refused to go out with the rest and remained in the chambers and voted along with Kenya Kwanza.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah was among 10 Azimio Senators who voted for Kenya Kwanza’s Amason Kingi as the Speaker of the Senate.

However, when making his inaugural remarks at the chambers, the renowned activist clarified that he had denounced the coalition led by flagbearer Raila Odinga.

“I remained behind and voted since nobody voted against you, it is obvious that I voted for you. Nevertheless, that does not mean that I joined Kenya Kwanza.”

“I am a member of the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) and I will guard my autonomy jealously. I will not be whipped to vote on anything,” Omtatah emphasized.

The other nine include Jubilee Senators Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Abdulkadir Haji (Garissa), James Lomenen (Turkana) and dominated lawmaker Margaret Kamar.

Kingi also received the backing of ODM leaders from his Coastal backyard such as Mohamed Faki (Mombasa), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Boy Issa Juma (Kwale) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

Meanwhile, UDA’s Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.