Friday, September 16, 2022 – President William Ruto is expected to name his cabinet this week to assist him in implementing the bottom-up economic plan he had promised Kenyans during his campaigns.

Ruto was sworn in as President on Tuesday and as per the constitution, he is supposed to name 21 Cabinet Secretaries.

Sources said the father of the nation will name his cabinet before he flies to the United Kingdom on Sunday to attend the interment of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sources intimate that the President has already prepared a list of individuals he wants in the Cabinet and he is only waiting for approval from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Here are 10 individuals likey to be on Ruto’s Cabinet.

1. Former Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki

2. Former National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi.

3. Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria.

4. Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba.

5. Former Kwale County governor, Salim Mvurya.

6. Former Mombasa senator, Hassan Omar

7. Former Meru Senator, Mithinka Linturi

8. Former Kimilili Member of Parliament, Dr. Chris Wamalwa.

9. Former Turkana Governor, Josephat Nanok.

10. Former Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua.

