Friday, September 23, 2022 – Two politicians, a staffer, and the pilot of a helicopter miraculously survived when their aircraft collided with a power line and crashed to the ground before erupting in flames.

Shocking video captures the moment the silver helicopter carrying Brazilian MP Hercílio Araújo Diniz and David Barroso, the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares, slowly drifts into the power cord.

The video of the collision was recorded by a witness on the ground and onlookers can be heard gasping in horror as the helicopter crashed.

All four on board survived with minor injuries, the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Fire Department said that the pilot lost control before colliding with the power line on the side of a highway, the US Sun reported.

Power was cut to the municipalities of Sobrália and Fernandes Tourinho following the crash, local reports said.

#AlMomento 🔴🧐De nuevo enfrentamientos no es la cota 905 y tampoco en Petare Venezuela, sino las favelas de Sao Paulo Brasil no sera noticia porque en CNN esta muy ocupados en otras cosas pic.twitter.com/Up4TqyaRMe — PatriotaCazador (@PCazador2021) September 22, 2022