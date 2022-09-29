Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Former Machakos County First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a has been a subject of discussion on social media ever since she divorced Alfred Mutua and settled down with rapper Julius Owino alias Juliani.

She recently trended on Twitter after Netizens led by Andrew Kibe started comparing her current husband Juliani with Alfred Mutua, who has been appointed the Foreign Affairs CS.

Some people felt that Lillian made a blunder by divorcing Mutua, considering that he is among the most powerful figures in the current regime.

Lillian has addressed those trolling her and meddling in her private affairs.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother of one wondered whether those who attack her would be proud if their kids or parents see what they post on social media concerning other people.

“Would your child/ parents be proud to see your use of social media or would they be embarrassed by all the vulgar and uncouth things you post on other people’s pages?” she posed.

Lillian recently said that she is happy settling down with Juliani, adding that he always brings the best out of her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.