Saturday, 24 September 2022 – An ailing Kenyan lady is suffering in Saudi Arabia after rogue embassy officials refused to facilitate her return into the country.

She was reportedly healthy before she left the country for Saudi Arabia, where she went to work as a house help.

The victim allegedly suffered mental health disorders after being mistreated by her employer.

Wellwishers took her to the Kenyan Embassy after her health deteriorated but the merciless embassy officials chased her away and dumped her in Jeddah city.

A concerned Kenyan shared a heartbreaking video of the ailing lady on Tik-Tok.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST