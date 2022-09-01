Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 September 2022 – DJ Evolve’s father, John Orinda, has revealed that his son is doing well health-wise and continues to receive homecare treatment after undergoing three surgeries in the past two years since the tragic shooting incident at B-Club.

Although the journey to Evolve’s full recovery is on course, he is still living an assisted life.

“He is doing well but is still living an assisted life. He is also starting to feel his legs but he cannot walk yet. Right now, he is being taught how to sit down but continues to be assisted in feeding.

“It is good that he can now eat solid foods,” said Mr. Orinda.

Evolve’s father further revealed that Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is helping them financially.

Most of the money that Babu Owino sends caters for Evolve’s treatment.“

“He is still helping; he has been arranging for my son’s treatment. Anything I ask of him, he does without raising questions,” he said.

“However, I don’t go to him all the time for everything because I also have to take care of my son as his father and provider,” added Orinda.

Evolve plans to return to the deejaying industry once he gets back on his feet.

His father revealed that he has already bought some deejaying equipment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.