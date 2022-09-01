Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Popular Kenyan socialite Sherlyne Anyango had a question-and-answer session with her fans where she opened up about her relationships.

One of her fans wanted to know whether comedian Obinna was immature when they were dating, putting into consideration his latest drama with his baby mama.

Sherlyne confirmed that indeed Obinna is a very immature man and this is one of the reasons why their relationship ended.

She further said that if Oga Obinna was treating her right, they would still be together.

Obinna has been making headlines after the publicized drama with his baby mama.

His baby mama accused him of being a narcissist.

