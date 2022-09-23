Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has claimed Anthony Joshua is yet to return his contract to finalise their Battle of Britain clash in Cardiff this December – slamming him as a ‘s**thouse bodybuilder’ and accusing him of not having the b****cks’ to face him.

Fury and Joshua looked set to finally clinch a deal to stage one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history after the Gypsy King offered the struggling fighter a shot at his WBC belt at the Millennium Stadium later this year.

Joshua immediately said he was interested and instructed his management group 258 and Matchroom to negotiate terms – with his promoter Eddie Hearn confirming they had accepted their offer for a 60-40 split.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said a contract had been sent to Joshua’s team and both sides suggested there was little standing in the way of a full agreement – but Fury has now revealed potential problems standing in the way of a mega fight with his claim that Joshua has gone silent.

In a rant on his Instagram on Twitter on Friday, September 23, Fury first took aim at Usyk for saying he was ‘scared of him’, before turning his attention to Joshua.

‘Usyk you little s**thouse,’ he said. ‘You little s**tbag. Talking s***e – I’m afraid of you? I’ll put my fist through the side of you little sausage.

‘And of all the s***houses, that big bodybuilder Anthony Joshua – that’s a proper s***house that is. Haven’t signed the contract for I don’t knows how long and ain’t signing it. You little sausage.

‘You don’t want to fight, your manager’s a sausage I’ve never seen anything like you. However, I will be fighting on December 3rd if this sausage doesn’t sign the contract, and I don’t think he is [going to].

‘I don’t think he’s got the b****cks to because he’s a s**thouse. Both of you, a pair of sausage shithouses. Joshua is a s**thouse, Usyk is a s**thouse, youz are all s**thouses.’