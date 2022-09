Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – A photo of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua walking on the grass while other Kenya Kwanza leaders who are junior to him walked on the red carpet has sparked reactions on social media.

Netizens are predicting that Ruto’s hyped ‘political marriage’ with Gachagua will end soon.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.