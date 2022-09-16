Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – NARC Kenya Leader and Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, seems to be oscillating towards President William Ruto’s Government.

This is after she urged Azimio leaders to work with Ruto for the benefit of their constituents.

Speaking during the inauguration of Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir in Mombasa, Karua pleaded with the Mombasa Governor to collaborate with the National Government in delivering his mandate.

However, he warned him not to kneel for Ruto, saying collaborating with the government should not be taken for submission.

“I want to say to Governor Abdulswamad, collaborate with the government that has taken power. But collaborate from a position of strength, not kneeling down,” Karua implored the leaders.

As to her role in the opposition, Karua stated that she will be ready to call out the government whenever the need arises.

“This is not the end of the road. We might be on vacation but the in serving the public you cannot go on permanent vacation. Whenever we will be required to speak on issues, our voice will be heard,” affirmed Karua.

On his part, Abdulswamad welcomed the return of port operations in Mombasa after the order from President William Ruto.

He noted that he is willing to join hands with the Government of William Ruto for the good of the people of Mombasa.

“As the governor of Mombasa – despite being in Azimio – let me restate my responsibility to uphold the Constitution and in particular the spirit of one Central Government and 47 County Governments,” he stated.

“In that respect, I wholeheartedly and unreservedly welcome the recent directive by His Excellency the President to revert port services to the County of Mombasa. This is a bold step in the right direction towards the economic revival of our county,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.