Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been moved to the bottom of the Royal Family’s website alongside Harry’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, who has fallen from grace due to a scandal over his friendship with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and his out of court settlement in a related sex assault allegation case by Virginia Giuffre.

Links taking readers to pages dedicated to the Harry and Meghan had previously been placed around halfway down the page – below senior royals and above minor members of the family but following Queen Elizabeth’s death, the webpage was updated and Harry and Meghan have now been moved down below the likes of Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Also, Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie-Christine, neither of whom are working royals, have been removed from the page entirely.

This comes as King Charles is reported to be planning a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy during his reign, as the public does not wish to pay for an ever-expanding Royal Family.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousins, all remain on the page as they are still working royals.

The Sussexes were first moved down the page around 15 months ago, having previously sat below the Prince and Princess of Wales. to below the Wessexes and the Princess Royal.