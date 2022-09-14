Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – There were light moments yesterday when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was forced to retake his oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the Kasarani Stadium.

While administering the oath of office, Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi requested Gachagua to repeat the oath, after the deputy president skipped some lines.

“I Rigathi Gachagua swear that I will always…” the DP read out, repeating after the Chief Registrar.

“Truly and diligently, truly and diligently…?” Gachagua stuttered.

However, he appeared to be reading his own things, swiftly going through his vows which was synonymous with cramming to the delight of the crowd. But when he realized that he was far ahead, he paused and consulted Amadi for guidance.

Amadi attempted to re-organise the pamphlets for him and continued administering the oath. However, as they proceeded with the oath-taking, Gachagua requested for another break.

“May I request that we take it again, please? I am sorry, let us take it again,” Amadi recommended as an official from the Judiciary quickly stepped in to re-organise the papers.

The crowd was also asked to tone down their cheers. With the Bible in his right hand and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi standing on his left-hand side, the country’s second-in-command took his oath for the second time.

He then appended his signature to the two certificates which were counter checked by Chief Justice Martha Koome before she sealed the documents with a special seal.

However, unlike Ruto, Gachagua did not sign the certificate of inauguration as the one signed by President Ruto suffices both offices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.