Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – A gunman opened fire at a conscription office in Russia today, September 26, to protest against enlistment in the Russia-Ukraine war, amid Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation.

He critically wounded a recruitment officer at the enlistment centre in Siberia, the local governor confirmed.

The incident occurred in the town of Ust-Ilimsk in Irkutsk.

This comes as Russians across the country voiced their disapproval at being conscripted, with countless people fleeing across borders.

Governor Igor Kobzev said in a message on Telegram: “In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military registration and enlistment office.”

Mr Kobzev said a military commissar had been wounded in the shooting and was in a critical condition in hospital.

Video published on social media shows a man identifying himself to police officers as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin.

A separate video of the shooting shows a man firing at least one shot inside the draft office and people fleeing for their lives.

Others inside the building immediately ran away as the shooting took place.

Reports suggest the local man shouted “no-one’s going to fight” before firing the shot gun.

“We’re all going home now,” he is said to have added.

A number of draft offices have been attacked since the Russian President declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday.

Watch videos from the scene below

Here’s the video of the man opening fire in the military recruitment (#mobilization) office in Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk, #Russia. The head was reported to have died from his wounds, but other reports say he survived.

(Via @Andrew__Roth) pic.twitter.com/CrBigC5yec — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽🇺🇦 (@PaulaChertok) September 26, 2022