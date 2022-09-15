Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – A bereaved family found a snake buried under the tiles in their late father’s room.

The father died after falling sick and the snake was dug out a year after his death.

The Twitter user who shared a photo of the snake said the reptile was found in the same bedroom her parents shared.

It remains a mystery how the snake got there.

She added that it is their family house and the last time it was renovated was when her dad bought the house.