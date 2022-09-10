Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – A middle-aged lady identified as Lucy Ng’endo was reportedly found murdered at her apartment in Uthiru.

A friend of the late Ng’endo took to Twitter to cry for justice and revealed that she found her body lying in a pool of blood.

“This is my Best Friend, I found her lying in cold blood. It is so painful. Kindly help us get Justice for Ng’endo by retweeting this post,” she wrote.

Another friend of the deceased lady also took to his Twitter account and urged DCI to intervene and bring her killers to book.

“Wednesday afternoon, Ngendo, was found murdered inside her house at studio haven apartments in Ūthirū. It’s very painful when it hits home. @NPSOfficial_KE @DCI_Kenya please get to the bottom of this,” he wrote.

