Monday, 05 September 2022 – A rugby player associated with Nakuru Menengai Oilers Rugby Club lost his life on Sunday night after being attacked by two suspected thugs riding on a motorbike.

According to Nakuru Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, the deceased player, identified as Antony Kibet, was stabbed in the stomach at Kwa Rhonda slums at around 2:00 am.

He was in the company of his teammate Ibrahim Otieno and two ladies.

His colleague was also injured but the two ladies escaped unharmed.

“Commotion began and the deceased was stabbed in the stomach. His colleague was also injured but the two ladies escaped unharmed,” Mwanzo said.

Kibet’s death was confirmed by his club in a statement released to the press.

“He was in the company of another player who is now receiving medical attention at the hospital,” read the statement.

According to the rugby team, Kibet was on his way to his home after watching a football match in the slum area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.